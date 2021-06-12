Mark Shortland

Hey Presto-n features a top line-up of illusionists, including TV stars, on June 30.

The performers include Jamie Raven (from Britain’s Got Talent), Edward Hilsum (The Magic Circle Triple Crown Champion), Mark Shortland (from Penn and Teller Fool Us), Marcus Lewis (The Hypnotist) and Alex Jesson’s Matricks Illusion.

Jamie first hit our screens in Britain’s Got Talent in 2015, mesmerising Simon Cowell with his tricks. He also had the most successful magic show in the history of London’s West End when he headlined the Illusionists. He has toured 17 countries and appeared at 150 venues.

Marcus Lewis

Mark a multi-award winning magician has entertained audiences around the world, from regular performances at The Magic Castle Hollywood, to a starring role on the U.S. TV show holiday special Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us.

He mixes audience participation with fun and edge of your seat illusions.

Edward is Magic Circle Triple Crown Champion and was voted ‘Stage Magician of the Year’ by The Magic Circle. Edward’s performances feature ground-breaking magic, presented in a refreshingly contemporary style.

Alex has worked alongside the likes of Stephen Mulhern, KSI, Ashley Banjo and Diversity and has featured on ITV’s ‘Keep It In The Family’ with Bradley Walsh. He combines stylish fast paced magic and illusion with dance using current music and special effects.

Completing the line-up is Marcus Lewis, a world class magician and hypnotist.