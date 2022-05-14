Fun in the sun at Avenham and Miller Parks

Preston Parkrun in pictures: Hundreds celebrate 10th anniversary in Avenham and Miller Parks

Hundreds of runners celebrated the 10th anniversary of Preston Parkrun in the sweltering heat today (Saturday).

By Jon Peake
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 5:26 pm
Updated Saturday, 14th May 2022, 6:08 pm

The 9am weekly event in Miller and Avenham Parks was initially set up by Michael Ash-McMahon and Lynn Brown and first started on May 12, 2012, featuring 100 runners and eight volunteers.

Over the course of a decade more than 13,400 people have run, jogged or walked at Preston Parkrun, and more than 1,000 people have volunteered.

The course is a three-lap, anti-clockwise loop consisting of sections of tarmac and gravel paths.

And this morning the sun shone and the runners turned out in force to celebrate … and get sweaty!

1. Preston Parkrun celebrates its 10th anniversary

Andy Benson celebrates coming first

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Preston Parkrun celebrates its 10th anniversary

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Preston Parkrun celebrates its 10th anniversary

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Preston Parkrun celebrates its 10th anniversary

Photo: Daniel Martino

