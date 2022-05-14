Preston Parkrun in pictures: Hundreds celebrate 10th anniversary in Avenham and Miller Parks

The 9am weekly event in Miller and Avenham Parks was initially set up by Michael Ash-McMahon and Lynn Brown and first started on May 12, 2012, featuring 100 runners and eight volunteers.
Over the course of a decade more than 13,400 people have run, jogged or walked at Preston Parkrun, and more than 1,000 people have volunteered.
The course is a three-lap, anti-clockwise loop consisting of sections of tarmac and gravel paths.
And this morning the sun shone and the runners turned out in force to celebrate … and get sweaty!