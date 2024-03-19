Preston Orpheus Choir - Spring Concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
Preston Orpheus Choir invites you to Gloria! with Music Director Dan Adams, accompanist Paul Greenhalgh and featuring soloists Aimée Maria Harris (soprano) and Connor Cobb (bass).
On Saturday 13th April at 7.00pm in St Michael and All Angels’ church, Egerton Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 1AJ
On the programme is Cantique de Jean Racine by Faure, Dvorak’s Te Deum and Poulenc’s Gloria along with items from our soloists.
Admission: Adults £13, under 18s £5. Advance tickets available from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/preston-orpheus-choir/t-qjgqnmo (no booking fees) or pay on the door – cash, card, contactless or cheque.
More details at: www.prestonorpheuschoir.org