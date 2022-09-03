Preston Military Show 2022: These were the scenes at Fulwood Barracks on Saturday
Crowds gathered for the annual Preston Military Show on Saturday (September 3, 2022), back after a three-year hiatus, with demonstrations and military vehicles on display at Fulwood Barracks in Preston.
By Michelle Adamson and Colin Ainscough
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 7:22 pm
The day also included; flight simulators, climbing walls, an inflatable assault course, gaming zones as well as a Spitfire flypast.
These were the scenes captured by our photographer Michelle Adamson.
Page 1 of 5