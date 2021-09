The annual festival, which was put on hold last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, returned to the Flag Market to celebrate the rich culture of Asian people living in Preston.

The festival usually takes place between June and July but is being held later than other years due to difficulties in logistics brought on by the pandemic.

And our photographer Neil Cross was there to capture all the sights from the festival.

1. The festival's return attracted a bumber crowd Photo Sales

2. Nick Colledge of Cycling Projects with Yunus Suleman and Vali Yusuf Photo Sales

3. Youngsters enjoying the day Photo Sales

4. Delicious food on offer Photo Sales