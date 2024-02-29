Preston City Council unveils exciting year of city events for 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Preston City Council has announced its programme of events for 2024.
Throughout the year, Preston will host a variety of events across the city.
From music and art to celebrations of culture, there is something for everyone.
Coun Peter Kelly, Cabinet member for Arts and Culture at Preston City Council, said: "As a city, we are thrilled to welcome visitors from near and far to experience the vibrant programme of events for 2024.
"The return of beloved annual community celebrations underscores our commitment to promoting the diversity that defines our city.
“We collaborated closely with our community partners to develop an engaging programme that will bring people together and highlight our fantastic city.
"Preston City Council will provide a package of support this year to ensure that the citywide event programme continues to be a success."
What can I look forward to?
Egg rolling
April 1 marks the return of Egg Rolling, a Preston staple which goes back more than 150 years.
Fun for all the family, Avenham and Miller Parks will host workshops, street theatre and live music to celebrate Easter.
Be sure to bring your own Easter eggs and roll them down the hill along with hundreds of others in this weird and wonderful Preston tradition.
Preston Caribbean Carnival
Caribbean culture is celebrated in Preston from May 24-26 with the Preston Caribbean Carnival.
In this iconic annual event, dancing, music and flamboyant costumes inject the city with a bright new light, bringing together people from a variety of communities of all ages.
This year's Caribbean Carnival is extra special as 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the event.
Young Jazz in the Square Young musicians will take over Winckley Square on June 1 to wow crowds with their talent, energy and passion for music.
The event promises to be a vibrant, jazzy afternoon.
D-Day Remembrance
June 8 marks 80 years since D-Day, the largest seaborne invasion in history, and the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe.
To honour the heroes of D-Day, Preston's Flag Market will host a civic anniversary event on the day, involving choir performances and the lighting of a beacon to symbolise unity and remembrance.
Preston will continue to remember D-Day on June 8 by bringing history to life through parades and performances.
This event, which will be held on the Flag Market, will feature an historical exhibition, creative workshops, dancing, singing and performances.
Jazzin' the Park
Also on June 8, Winckley Square will host Jazzin’ the Park, a free live music event which aims to bring the community together through performance and art.
Dance, sing and celebrate to the soundtrack of Preston performers.
Race for Life
Over in Moor Park also on June 8, Race for Life will take place.
The series of runs take place nationwide in aid of Cancer Research and, as they are strictly non-competitive, people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities are urged to join in and come together for a good cause.
Euros Fan Zone
As the Three Lions prepare for kick-off in Germany, Preston will become a festival of football in June.
Following the huge success of the Euro’s Fanzone in 2021, the city once again will show all England’s group games against Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia on the big screen.
Windrush 76 Festival
Head over to Avenham and Miller Parks on Sunday June 23 to join the people of Preston in celebrating the cultural heritage of the Windrush generation.
Windrush 76 Festival promises to inspire all who attend with stories and performances which commemorate the remarkable contributions of the Windrush generation to Preston and society at large.
Rockprest
The live music event takes place on Moor Park on June 29 and 30, with performances from some of the UK’s best rock and indie tribute acts.
Adding to the thrill of the event is a selection of funfair attractions which will accompany the live music showcase.
Preston City Mela
Preston's Moor Park will host the Preston City Mela on July 6.
An exciting, vibrant event which promises to bring the community together, the Mela is a celebration of South Asian arts, culture, tradition and heritage.
The Mobile Event Tent
The Mobile Event Tent will make a triumphant return during August, serving as your gateway to art and community engagement.
Expect performances, workshops, community get-togethers, and much more.
Preston City Wrestling
August 17 will see the return of the highly popular Preston City Wrestling at The Flag Market.
Dive headfirst into this free and exciting event and get involved in the singing and cheering.
Heritage Open Days
September is a month for exploring the history and heritage of Preston with the Heritage Open Days between September 6 and 15.
Based across various locations in the city, multiple guided tours and walks will allow you to explore parts of Preston you may never have seen and hear stories you may never have heard.
These free annual events will be interesting, eye-opening and lots of fun.
Encounter Festival
The weekend of September 21 and 22 will see the return of Encounter Festival for 2024.
Celebrate the heritage and culture of Preston with performances, installations and activities spread across the city.
Full of colour and excitement, Encounter brings Preston to life, transforming several locations in the city into hubs of activity and creativity.
Preston Pride
Preston Pride will be held on the Flag Market on September 28.
Giving the people of Preston an opportunity to celebrate the diversity, creativity and unity of the LGBTQ+ community, Pride is a free event that is open to all.
Remembrance Sunday
Preston will mark Remembrance Sunday on November 10 at the Flag Market.
A simple and respectful event, Preston's Remembrance day commemoration will feature a short service followed by an opportunity for the public to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph.
Everyone is welcome to remember and pay their respects to those who have fought for our freedom.
Armistice Day Finally, the city of Preston will mark Armistice Day, as is tradition, on 11 November 11.
You are invited to join a gathering of people at Preston Cenotaph and observe a two-minute silence in honour of those we have lost to war.
More information about events in Preston can be found by clicking HERE.