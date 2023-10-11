News you can trust since 1886
Preston Christmas Lights Switch On date announced

The date for the Christmas Lights switch on in Preston city centre has been officially announced.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
When the Christmas lights are switched on throughtout the city, Christmas is definitely on the way.

At Preston’s city centre Flag Market, thousands of spectators attend every year to watch a famous face switch on the lights, this year the date has been announced for Saturday, November 18.

The free event takes place every year, with the 2022 switch on featuring Shaun Williamson (Barry), of Eastenders and Pop sensation Junior Andre. A big name is expected to be announced at a later date for this year.

Preston Christmas Lights Switch OnPreston Christmas Lights Switch On
    Organised by Preston BID, the event already has significant interest despite on the date being announced 1.2 thousand Facebook users have expressed interest in attending.

    More updates to follow as the event description reads ‘Keep your peeled for more info...’.

