Preston Christmas Lights Switch On date announced
When the Christmas lights are switched on throughtout the city, Christmas is definitely on the way.
At Preston’s city centre Flag Market, thousands of spectators attend every year to watch a famous face switch on the lights, this year the date has been announced for Saturday, November 18.
The free event takes place every year, with the 2022 switch on featuring Shaun Williamson (Barry), of Eastenders and Pop sensation Junior Andre. A big name is expected to be announced at a later date for this year.
Organised by Preston BID, the event already has significant interest despite on the date being announced 1.2 thousand Facebook users have expressed interest in attending.
More updates to follow as the event description reads ‘Keep your peeled for more info...’.