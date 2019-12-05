Paw Patrol Live! tour 2020: tickets, presale details, dates and venues for the Manchester and Liverpool shows

Based on the hit animated TV series, Paw Patrol Live will perform in 16 locations across the UK in July and August 2020 - including Manchester and Liverpool.

“Race to the Rescue” brings everybody’s favourite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure.

It follows 2018’s “The Great Pirate Adventure”, which toured to 11 UK cities.

Paw Patrol first premiered on TV in 2013 on Nickelodeon and has garnered a huge young fanbase who follow the adventures of Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma.

The tour kicks off at Utilita Stadium in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on Saturday 4 July before shows in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Wembley, Brighton, Cardiff and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Liverpool and Manchester shows and how to get tickets.

What happens in Paw Patrol Live?

When Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found on the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race, the pups come to the rescue.

Featuring everyone’s favourite Paw Patrol characters, the performance shows that ‘no job is too big, no pup is too small’.

The pups are brought to life on stage with their vehicles and packs to perform the important rescue mission.

Up-tempo music and high-tech video walls will transport kids into the TV series’ locations, such as Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s Farm and Jake’s Mountain.

During the show, the audience has the opportunity to participate in the adventure and become part of the paw Patrol Cheer Team.

Sharing lessons on citizenship and social skills, the characters are required to use teamwork to solve problems.

The show eases young ones into theatre gently, with two acts and an intermission.

Where are the shows taking place?

Paw Patrol Live! stops at Manchester's O2 Apollo for six shows on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 July. You can choose to attend either the morning, afternoon or evening show.

If those dates don't work, the pups return about a month later on Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 August at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Here's a full list of the tour dates:

Sat 4 Jul: Utilita Stadium, Newcastle-upon-Tyne (morning, afternoon & evening)

Wed 8 Jul: P&J Live, Aberdeen (morning, afternoon & evening)

Tue 14 Jul: Edinburgh Playhouse (evening)

Wed 15 Jul: Edinburgh Playhouse (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sat 18 Jul: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sun 19 Jul: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (morning, afternoon & evening)

Wed 22 Jul: O2 Apollo Manchester (morning, afternoon & evening)

Thu 23 Jul: O2 Apollo Manchester (morning, afternoon & evening)

Tue 4 Aug: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff (morning, afternoon & evening)

Wed 5 Aug: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sat 8 Aug: The Brighton Centre (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sat 15 Aug The SSE Arena, Wembley (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sun 16 Aug: The SSE Arena, Wembley (morning, afternoon & evening)

Wed 19 Aug: Bournemouth International Centre (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sat 22 Aug: SSE Arena, Belfast (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sun 23 Aug: SSE Arena, Belfast (morning, afternoon & evening)

Wed 26 Aug: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (morning, afternoon & evening)

Thu 27 Aug: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sun 30 Aug: Venue Cymru, Llandudno (morning, afternoon & evening)

Mon 31 Aug: Venue Cymru, Llandudno (morning, afternoon & evening)

How do I get tickets?

Presale tickets are available from 9am on Thursday 5 December.

Tickets for all dates and times go on sale at 9am on Fri 6 Dec.