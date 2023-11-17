Parkinson’s UK’s Bolton support group issues urgent appeal for new volunteers

Parkinson’s UK’s Bolton support group has issued an urgent appeal for new volunteers. Local residents are encouraged to get in touch if they can spare a few hours each month to ensure the group can continue to support people affected by Parkinson’s.

This support group provides information, support, friendship, exercise and activities for local people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones. The group is urgently looking for new group helpers to keep the branch going and continue providing these activities, which act as a lifeline for many people in the area. Group helpers ensure attendees are welcomed into the group with a friendly face and a cuppa! Plus, there are opportunities to get involved throughout the year with fundraising and local events.

The Bolton support group would also love to welcome new members who live with Parkinson’s or have a connection to the condition.

Clare Root, Network Support Officer at Parkinson's UK, said:

Parkinson's UK volunteers

“Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference and meeting other people in the community can be a real lifeline.

“That’s why our local groups and networks have an important part to play for those people in Bolton. It is vital that we can support everyone affected by Parkinson’s, so that together, we can move towards everyone with the condition feeling empowered to take back control of their life with Parkinson’s.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including over 9,000 in the Greater Manchester and Lancashire area.

Parkinson's UK is here for everyone affected by the condition. It funds research into the most promising treatments, and fights for fair treatment and better services.

The Bolton support group meets on the first Tuesday of each month from 1pm to 3pm at Kings Church, 1 The Mill, Bury Rd, Bolton, BL2 6QE.

For further details about the volunteer vacancies for the Bolton support group, contact Clare Root, Network Support Officer, on 0344 2253611 or [email protected].