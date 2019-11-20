Night climbs will return to St Walburge’s Catholic Church spire in Preston next year

People with a head for heights can climb to the top of St Walburge’s Catholic Church spire at night in the new year.

The Victorian Roman Catholic church will be open to climb each Saturday from January 11 until February 8, 2020.

Visitors can ascend the 309-foot (94 metre) high spire, which is the third tallest spire in the UK, and the tallest on a parish church.

On a clear night visitors will have a excellent view of Preston, and the surrounding countryside as far as Blackpool.

The tower contains a single bell of 31 cwt (1.5 tonnes) cast by Mears and Stainbank of Whitechapel which is the heaviest swinging bell in Lancashire.

The times of access are 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm and ticket price is £8.50.

Tickets can be booked by email at info@icksp.org.uk, and all proceeds will go to assist in the maintenance of this structure.