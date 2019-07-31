New attractions add to the thrills at Alton Towers

Entertaining three children spanning a 10 year age gap might seem like quite a challenge.

A teenager is likely to have very different interests to a 10-year-old and even less in common with a five-year-old.

Postman Pat ride at CBeebies Land

But Alton Towers is the perfect solution to keep everyone happy... whatever their age.

A day trip to the vast Staffordshire theme park proved a great start to the summer holidays for our family-of-five.

There’s fun in abundance for little ones at CBeebies Land, which features two new attractions this year - the Peter Rabbit Hippity Hop ride and the Teletubbies Big Band Live Show.

Exploring the Tree Fu Tom Training Camp, flying the Go Jetters Vroomster, relaxing aboard the In the Night Garden boat, joining Captain Barnacles on the Octonauts roller-coaster and helping Postman Pat deliver his parcels around Greendale were the top picks for our youngest.

Wicker Man at Alton Towers

The Get Set Go Treetop Adventure which takes riders on a journey high up over CBeebies Land provided pure joy while the chaotic energy of Justin’s House Pie-O-Matic Factory, where you collect cherries (foam balls) and load them into huge guns to shoot them around the factory, was a big hit.

The live shows are well scheduled to give tired little (and big!) legs a 20-minute rest under the shade of the Big Fun Showtime canopy, with Bing’s Picnic timed brilliantly for us to refuel for lunch.

And on the other side of the park, the white knuckle rides kept our older adrenaline junkies entertained.

The theatre and thrills of the Wicker Man, speed and spirals of Galactica, and exhilarating vertical drop of Oblivion came out as favourites.

Go Jetters ride at CBeebies Land

And fast track passes are well worth it for optimum ride time.

Our step counters were able to vouch for that... we clocked up 22,000 steps – and no end of family laughter – in one day!

For opening times and prices, visit www.altontowers.com