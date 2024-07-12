The 2024 event saw the likes of the Courteeners, Hozier, Shania Twain, Madness and James perform to hundreds of thousands of music fans.
But now that the dates for Lytham Festival 2025 have been confirmed – July 2 to July 6 – we asked the people of Lancashire who they wanted to see perform.
Take a look at their answers below:
1 / 14
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.