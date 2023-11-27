A host of huge names have been confirmed for Lytham Festival 2024 with headliners including Hozier, Madness, Courteeners and James.

The line up of rock, pop and indie stars was announced this morning (Monday, November 27) as the North West’s biggest live music festival prepares to return with five unforgettable nights.

Along with the headliners, US rock star Brittany Howard, pop icon Rick Astley, British music legend Johnny Marr and English pop-rock outfit The Kooks also join the bill as special guests and support artists.

A fifth headliner and special guests will be revealed soon.

Lytham Festival 2024 will take place on Lytham Green from Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7.

The line-up for 2024

Wednesday, July 3 – Hozier with support from Brittany Howard and Lord Huron

Thursday, July 4 – Coming soon

Saturday, July 6 will see the return of one of Lytham Festival’s most popular artists – Madness. They lasy headlined Lytham back in 2017

Friday, July 5 – Courteeners with support from The Kooks and Nieve Ella

Saturday, July 6 – Madness with support from Rick Astley and Lightning Seeds

Sunday, July 7 – James accompanied by the Orca22 Orchestra and the Manchester Inspirational Voices Choir, with support from Johnny Marr

Opening Lytham Festival 2024 each night will be DJ Rusty Egan, one of the founders of London’s iconic Blitz Club in the 1970s and 80s.

Friday night (July 5) will see the already announced Manchester-based guitar band Courteeners perform their only North of England headline show of the summer with support from English pop-rock outfit The Kooks and indie pop riser Nieve Ella

Tickets

Individual tickets for Courteeners are on sale now from lythamfestival.com, while 5 – day passes go on general sale at 8am on Wednesday (November 29).

Individual tickets to the remaining nights announced will go on sale at 8am on Thursday (November 30).

One more ‘exiciting name’ headliner to be announced

The opening night of Lytham Festival on Wednesday July, 3 will see internationally acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter Hozier captivate audiences with a headliner performance

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We love to announce the line up for Lytham Festival and once again, I am delighted we are going to bring an eclectic mix of artists to Lytham Green next summer.

“From the opening night with Hozier to closing with James, and Courteeners and Madness in between, there really is something for everyone.

"Mixed with that is a list of amazing special guests and support artists who will appeal to a wide range of music fans and make for very different but equally as brilliant nights.

“We still have the fifth headliner to announce. This is another exciting name and one we plan to reveal very soon alongside their U.K. tour plans.