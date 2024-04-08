Low ticket warning for Preston Weekender event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers are now making final preparations for the big weekend of music, featuring a Ministry of Sound 90’s takeover, on Saturday 4th May, and Sunday on the Square - where headliners From The Jam, Buzzcocks and Space, will be joined by a line-up of brilliant regional bands.

Pete Alexander, from the BID’s event organising group, said: “We are excited to be bringing this event to the city, featuring some brilliant, recognised bands and performers, across the early-May bank holiday.

“The city centre hasn’t had a weekend of music events and concerts, for a long time and we are hoping that The Weekender proves a popular attraction which can return to the city in the future.

“I’d urge people to grab their tickets now, as we don’t want them to miss out on what is expected to be an amazing weekend in Preston.”

On Saturday, some of the biggest dance acts of the 90s and 00s will be performing at the Ministry of Sound 90s Takeover - Hacienda hero, Graeme Park will take to the decks, joined by production pioneers, the Freemasons, alongside the awesome Amanda Wilson.

There’ll be live performances of iconic dance tracks from the legendary Julie McKnight with Finally, JX with There’s Nothing I Won’t Do and Son of a Gun, K-Klass with Let Me Show You Love, 2 Funky 2 with Brothers and Sisters, Strike with U Sure Do, and Livin’ Joy with the anthemic Dreamer.

Joining the Sunday on the Square headliners are Evil Blizzard, Hauspoints, The Amber List and Anhedonia; plus, Head Feeder, Ginnel, Beach Mountain, and Capital Riot.

The legendary Jam created a legacy that cements them as one of the all-time great British bands. The classic lineup consisted of Paul Weller, Rick Buckler and Bruce Foxton, who carried on their legacy by forming From The Jam, with Buckler.

Liverpool-based Space are a multi-platinum selling band famed for their quirky, uplifting indie-pop tunes, including Female of the Species, Neighbourhood, and Avenging Angels.