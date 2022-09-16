In a first for the town around 30 motorless, hand-made, wooden vehicles will race down Berry Lane as the village’s main high street is converted into an unusual race track for the day.

The event has been organised to raise vital funds for local charity Longridge Community Action. The charity is running the event with the assistance of the not-for-profit Love Longridge Business Group.

The Longridge Soap Box Derby will still go-ahead this weekend, paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite Queen Elizabeth II funeral taking place on the next day (Monday, September 19), the event will still go on but with some changes.

Organisers issued a statement on their Facebook page confirming the event would go ahead.

They said: “Longridge Soap Box Derby will go-ahead on the proposed date of 18th September 2022 with changes to the day’s running order to give chance to reflect on and give thanks for the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

“On behalf of the trustees of Longridge Community Action, the committee of Love Longridge Business Group and everyone connected with the organisation of the Longridge Soap Box Derby, we would like to recognise the extraordinary life and contribution of Queen Elizabeth II and the profound sense of loss felt by many in Longridge and the country more widely.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was the only monarch that most of us have ever known and her fortitude, grace and unstinting sense of duty have been a constant in our lives.

"The sense of loss being felt by our community has made us consider very carefully whether we should continue with our plan to deliver the Longridge Soap Box Derby on its proposed date.

“After due consideration, we have decided that the most appropriate course of action is to continue with our plans for the Soap Box Derby, but to amend the running order of the day to provide time and space for reflection of the extraordinary contribution of Queen Elizabeth II.

“We are very sensitive to the loss felt by our town and so we will amend the event’s running order to enable racers, volunteers and visitors to reflect on and to give thanks for everything Queen Elizabeth II did for our country.”

Where is the Longridge Soap Box Derby?

The community event will be held in the heart of the village of Longridge, Lancashire. All the action takes place along Berry Lane so there will be plenty of viewing spots for you to see the action and live screens throughout the area on the day ensuring you don’t miss out.

When and what time is the Longridge Soap Box Derby?