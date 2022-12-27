The annual Longridge Pram Race returned this year after a hiatus, but this time with a twist.

Organised by the Love Longridge volunteer-run group, the Pram Box races recommenced on Boxing Day (December 26) in a completely different way to how residents remember them from the past.

Previously, teams dressed up and visited the bars and pubs of the village with a pram dragging along but the annual event was cancelled in 2016 after 36 years. Instead, this year, a Pram Box Games 2022 event was held, with 11 games taking place across eight pubs and bars in Longridge – although the fancy dress element stayed the same!

The challenges faced by the teams included a Ring Toss, Play Your Cards Right, Shuffleball, Flip the bottle, and the eagerly anticipated Twerk Pong; whilst prizes were given out throughout.

Take a look at some pictures of the Boxing Day fun below.

