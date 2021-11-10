Local woman organises free music event Preston Rocks as 'thank you' to key workers

Sarah Williams, 48, from Deepdale, has joined forces with Riva Showbar in Tithebarn Street to organise Preston Rocks 2021.

Set to take place from 6pm on Saturday (November 13), the event will feature a variety of live bands from Raspberry Glam, ZZ Top UK, The Backbeats and more.

As a thank you for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, all key workers will be able to book two free tickets for themselves and a guest.

Sarah Williams with her keyworker husband Ian

Sarah, of Fairydust Events, said: "I wanted to do something to say thank you after seeing how much the key workers did for us.

"I felt this event was more important than ever for those who worked throughout the crisis, whether that be supermarket staff, electricians, or our amazing NHS workers.

"I personally think all key workers are heroes and this event is going to be a fab night where you can let your hair down and have fun."

Over 312 tickets have been reserved so far, but plenty remain for those who want a fun night out.

Fairydust Events has paired up with Charity Escapes to raise money for North West Air Ambulance and Age Concern Central Lancashire

Money will be raised via a charity auction which will offer a variety of amazing prizes, from overnight stays to a three-course à la carte dinner.

"Fairydust Events was created around five years ago to raise money for local causes," Sarah added.

"Because Preston Rocks is a free event we've joined forces with Charity Escapes who will provide the prizes for the auction.

"As Charity Escapes are a non-profit organisation like ourselves, they will take 20 per cent of whatever we raise.

"The other 80 per cent will be split 50/50 between North West Air Ambulance and Age Concern Central Lancashire".

Preston Rocks has been cancelled twice in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Sarah is glad the event will finally get the go-ahead.

"This is the third time we've attempted this and it's gut-wrenching when it's cancelled, so it's amazing it's finally happening," she added.

Tickets for the free event can be booked online at www.fairydust-events.co.uk/preston-rocks.