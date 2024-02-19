Local talent to take centre stage at Preston Weekender

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, organised by Preston Business Improvement District (BID), in partnership with city centre businesses and Preston City Council, takes place across the Bank Holiday Weekend of 4th and 5th May, on the Flag Market.

On Saturday the Flag Market will host the ‘Ministry of Sound Takeover’ promising fans of commercial dance music a night to remember, with performances from K-Klass, Livin’ Joy, Freemasons, Julie McKnight and lots more.

Alongside the recognised names, organisers have invited popular Preston-based DJ Mark Freejack to join the line-up, alongside promising city DJ Macy Lancaster.

The Preston Weekender

Freejack is known to most Prestonians as a stalwart of the city scene, alongside his two-decades on commercial radio across the Northwest.

He said: “I’m so passionate about Preston, and its and entertainment offer, so I am excited to be playing at the event.

“Events like the Preston Weekender are few and far between on our doorstep - it’s important that we get behind them, that’s the only way that they’ll continue – it’s a perfect opportunity for the city to come together and have a massive celebration across the Bank Holiday weekend”.

Joining Freejack is Preston DJ, Macy Lancaster, currently studying a UCLan degree at Spirit Studios in Manchester. Preston-born Macy is in high demand at events and venues across the Northwest, and beyond.

As a result of her skills and popularity, at just 20 years of age, 2024 will see her take up a month-long residency at the iconic ‘Ibiza Rocks’ venue, in San Antonio on the party island.

On the back of her growing popularity, she’s also recently been invited to play at London superclub, ‘Ministry of Sound’.

On the Sunday, the Flag Market will play host to ‘From The Jam’, featuring original members of the band, North West iconic punk band ‘Buzzcocks’, and ever-popular indie band ‘Space’.

Joining the headliners are local bands Evil Blizzard, Hauspoints, The Amber List, Building Giants, Ginnel, and a host of Preston-centred bands and performers.

Peter Alexander, part of the event’s organising group, said: “The Weekender is the perfect opportunity to showcase just how much musical talent there is in the city.

“At the outset of planning the event, the opportunity to play on a big stage, with recognised names, in their home city, is something that we were committed to offering musicians from our area.

“The Preston Weekender is something that’s been missing from the city for a long-time, we’re hoping that people get behind the event, get their tickets, and come and enjoy a brilliant weekend of music and entertainment”.