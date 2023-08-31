News you can trust since 1886
Leyland’s Myerscough Veterinary Practice re-opening day

Unfortunately due to structural problems the Myerscough Veterinary Practice in Leyland has been closed for seven months. This has caused some inconvenience for our loyal clients in Leyland and the surrounding areas and we have worked hard to re-open and have really missed being part of the Leyland community.
By Joanne BeardsworthContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read

Myerscough Vets are happy to announce that we are returning to our Leyland practice on Monday September 4. Work has been done to return the building to the standard we need to offer the best clinical care for our patients and we are looking forward to welcoming both old and new clients back to the practice.

We are holding a 'Welcome back Pawtee' for all customers on the Monday September 4 from 10am and we would love to see everyone. We have a 'Doggy Kissing Booth' photo shoot, free for all your gorgeous dogs and spot prizes for 'The Dog with the Waggiest Tale', 'The Cutest Dog' and 'Best Behaved Dog'.

Goody bags are available for all who pop by and cakes and soft drinks and of course treats for your fur babies.

Doggy Photo ShootDoggy Photo Shoot
    We really look forward to welcoming our loyal customers and hope to see some new faces and gorgeous pooches too!

    Cats are welcome too but we doubt they want all that fuss!

    The practice is situated in the Moss Side Shopping precinct at 203a Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, Lancs PR26 7SN

    If your pet needs to see a vet or nurse then appointments can be booked via our main branch on 01254 814863.

    The My Vet Team

