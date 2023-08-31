Leyland’s Myerscough Veterinary Practice re-opening day

Myerscough Vets are happy to announce that we are returning to our Leyland practice on Monday September 4. Work has been done to return the building to the standard we need to offer the best clinical care for our patients and we are looking forward to welcoming both old and new clients back to the practice.

We are holding a 'Welcome back Pawtee' for all customers on the Monday September 4 from 10am and we would love to see everyone. We have a 'Doggy Kissing Booth' photo shoot, free for all your gorgeous dogs and spot prizes for 'The Dog with the Waggiest Tale', 'The Cutest Dog' and 'Best Behaved Dog'.

Goody bags are available for all who pop by and cakes and soft drinks and of course treats for your fur babies.

Doggy Photo Shoot

We really look forward to welcoming our loyal customers and hope to see some new faces and gorgeous pooches too!

Cats are welcome too but we doubt they want all that fuss!

The practice is situated in the Moss Side Shopping precinct at 203a Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, Lancs PR26 7SN

If your pet needs to see a vet or nurse then appointments can be booked via our main branch on 01254 814863.