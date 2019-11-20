Let the fairytale begin! Here's five great things to do

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk

Cinderella: A Fairytale

The Dukes theatre in The Round will be transformed into a wintry woodland for this year’s festive treat – Cinderella: A Fairytale.

From today until January 11, the Lancaster theatre will stage the first new version of Sally Cookson and Adam Peck’s Cinderella since its initial awardwinning production which went on to win an Off West End Award and was nominated for an Olivier Award.

Trees from Sizergh Castle near Kendal will adorn the set along with original music and dance routines spanning the forties to the sixties plus fantastic puppets.

Book via www.dukes-lancaster.org or call 01524 598500.

Last Chance Saloon

Head to Walmer Bridge Village Hall tonight and try your hand at the Fast-Draw Contest at the Last Chance Saloon Country & Western Club tonight. Plus there’s live country line-dancing music from Derek ‘Magill’ Darby. Entry is £5, children £1. Call 07789 077793.

Christmas Fair

​Find Father Christmas and much, much more at Plungington Community Centre tomorrow. Open 11am-2pm there will be various stalls, cakes, crafts, a tombola, raffle and refreshments at the fair on Brook Street in Preston.

Springfield Fell Walking Club

Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Springfield Fell Walking Club invite you to join them as they head for Hawkshead tomorrow. The bus picks up from Blackpool to Preston (£12). Call 01772 728718 for further details.

Christmas Fair

Coppull Parish Church invite you to their Christmas Fair on Saturday, 2pm - 4pm at Coppull Parish School, Roe Hey Drive, Coppull. Fun for all the family including stalls, tombola, games, raffle, gifts, mulled wine, cakes and of course, Santa’s grotto.