Less than an hour's drive from Lancashire - a unique opportunity to dine in a 14th Century stately home

A grand 14th Century stately home not far from Lancashire is giving members of the public the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive Gala Dinner in its grandiose State Dining Room.

By Jon Peake
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST

Situated on a private walled estate, Knowsley Hall has been in The Earl of Derby’s family for over 600 years and is usually reserved exclusively for private events and filming. But a Gala Dinner in May is offering the public a unique occasion to experience truly majestic surroundings, perfect for celebrating special events with friends and family, or impressing clients.

A live pianist and singer will entertain guests throughout the evening, which will commence on a beautiful terrace, overlooking the fountain and stunning landscaped gardens. For a true taste of the manor, guests can sip cocktails crafted with the Estate’s own Knowsley Walled Garden Gin.

Attendees will enjoy canapés followed by a four-course curated menu, including pan-seared halibut, roasted lamb rump and English garden trifle, made using the highest quality produce. Vegetarian and vegan menus, including pan-seared gnocchi and braised fennel hearts are also available, with starters and main courses from both menus paired with fine wines selected by a Boutinot Wines sommelier. A luxurious selection of truffles, cheeses and Knowsley blend coffee are also included.

The magnificent Knowsley HallThe magnificent Knowsley Hall
Most Popular

    Rachel Scott, Head of Marketing, Knowsley Estate, commented: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this memorable dining opportunity, where guests will experience a true taste of the Earl and Countess of Derby’s historic home and surroundings. Due to the exclusive nature of the evening, tickets are limited and we’re expecting them to go quickly.”

    Subject to availability, guests wanting to really make the most of their experience can stay overnight in one of Knowsley Hall’s magnificent en-suite bedrooms, which have been individually designed by The Countess of Derby.

    For further information, including full menu details and tickets for the event on May 19, visit the Knowsley Hall website

    Inside the stunning 14th Century Knowsley HallInside the stunning 14th Century Knowsley Hall
