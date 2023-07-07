Lancashire schoolgirl competing in pageant with the chance of representing UK in Las Vegas
Saffron from Chorley who is year 6 at Coppull St John's primary school is competing in a national pageant Miss Diamond UK representing Lancashire in the Junior Miss section. If Saffron wins she will be jetting off to Las Vegas next year to represent the UK and compete for an international title.
Saffron only started doing pageants this year and has enjoyed taking part in many charity pageants raising money for different causes. She loves meeting new people and has made friends from all over the UK.
Saffrons own platform is to raise more awareness for brain tumour research in memory of her dad who sadly died 6 years ago.
Tickets are available to watch the finals in Wigan https://www.trybooking.co.uk/CHAL