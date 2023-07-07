News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Lancashire schoolgirl competing in pageant with the chance of representing UK in Las Vegas

Saffron age 11 competing in a national pageant Miss Diamond UK
By Laura HamerContributor
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read

Saffron from Chorley who is year 6 at Coppull St John's primary school is competing in a national pageant Miss Diamond UK representing Lancashire in the Junior Miss section. If Saffron wins she will be jetting off to Las Vegas next year to represent the UK and compete for an international title.

Saffron only started doing pageants this year and has enjoyed taking part in many charity pageants raising money for different causes. She loves meeting new people and has made friends from all over the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saffrons own platform is to raise more awareness for brain tumour research in memory of her dad who sadly died 6 years ago.

Saffron from Chorley will competing in national pageant Miss Diamond UK: Picture: JasonS photographySaffron from Chorley will competing in national pageant Miss Diamond UK: Picture: JasonS photography
Saffron from Chorley will competing in national pageant Miss Diamond UK: Picture: JasonS photography
Most Popular

    Tickets are available to watch the finals in Wigan https://www.trybooking.co.uk/CHAL

    Fun fashion round. Picture: JasonS photographyFun fashion round. Picture: JasonS photography
    Fun fashion round. Picture: JasonS photography
    Evening round. Picture: JasonS photographyEvening round. Picture: JasonS photography
    Evening round. Picture: JasonS photography
    Related topics:Las VegasLancashireChorleyTicketsWigan