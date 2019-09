Have your say

Lancashire train fans are invited to an evening of nostalgia and memories.

Former members of the Northern Counties Transport Society are being called to help celebrate 50 years since the group was formed.

The meeting will take place in The Angel public house, Angel Street, Manchester, M4 4BQ, which is only a five-minute walk from Manchester Victoria Station, on Tuesday, October 1st between 7pm and 10pm.

For any further information please contact John Wade on 01142 424405.