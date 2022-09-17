News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Encounter: 13 pictures showing festival fusion of dance, music, theatre and food in Preston city centre

A fusion of dance, music, theatre and food attracted hundreds of revellers to Preston for the Lancashire Encounter festival.

By Julia Bennett
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 5:18 pm
Updated Saturday, 17th September 2022, 5:19 pm

The three-day event featured thrilling performances across Winckley Square, the Bus Station, Orchard Street, the Flag Market and The MET on Saturday, September 17.

The event started on Friday, September 17 and runs until Sunday with a packed timetable of attractions aimed at all ages.

Many of the activities are free-of-charge, including a mixture of performances, workshops, film screenings and a family picnic.

To view the line-up for the event, visit www.lancsencounter.co.uk

Take a look at our picture gallery from today’s action below.

1. Lancashire Encounter

Lancashire Encounter event in Preston this weekend

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

2. Lancashire Encounter

The event was established in 2015 as a legacy of the Preston Guild celebrations, aimed at cultivating friendships and fantastic city vibes

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

3. Lancashire Encounter

The festival takes place over three days from Friday to Sunday, September 18

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

4. Lancashire Encounter

The action, centring on Preston, aims to attract thousands of people to celebrate the inspiring creativity and diversity of Lancashire

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

