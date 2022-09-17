Lancashire Encounter: 13 pictures showing festival fusion of dance, music, theatre and food in Preston city centre
A fusion of dance, music, theatre and food attracted hundreds of revellers to Preston for the Lancashire Encounter festival.
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 5:18 pm
Updated
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 5:19 pm
The three-day event featured thrilling performances across Winckley Square, the Bus Station, Orchard Street, the Flag Market and The MET on Saturday, September 17.
The event started on Friday, September 17 and runs until Sunday with a packed timetable of attractions aimed at all ages.
Many of the activities are free-of-charge, including a mixture of performances, workshops, film screenings and a family picnic.
To view the line-up for the event, visit www.lancsencounter.co.uk
Take a look at our picture gallery from today’s action below.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 4