The three-day event featured thrilling performances across Winckley Square, the Bus Station, Orchard Street, the Flag Market and The MET on Saturday, September 17.

The event started on Friday, September 17 and runs until Sunday with a packed timetable of attractions aimed at all ages.

Many of the activities are free-of-charge, including a mixture of performances, workshops, film screenings and a family picnic.

To view the line-up for the event, visit www.lancsencounter.co.uk

Take a look at our picture gallery from today’s action below.

1. Lancashire Encounter Lancashire Encounter event in Preston this weekend

2. Lancashire Encounter The event was established in 2015 as a legacy of the Preston Guild celebrations, aimed at cultivating friendships and fantastic city vibes

3. Lancashire Encounter The festival takes place over three days from Friday to Sunday, September 18

4. Lancashire Encounter The action, centring on Preston, aims to attract thousands of people to celebrate the inspiring creativity and diversity of Lancashire