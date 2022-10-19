The annual celebration of all things Lancashire is expected to see more people than ever raising a glass in tribute to the Red Rose county.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lancashire Day …

What is Lancashire Day?

Lancashire Day falls on November 27 every year

Lancashire Day is observed every year to commemorate the day in 1295 in which representatives from Lancashire were sent to Parliament for the first time.

When is Lancashire Day?

It is held on November 27 every year, the same date the representatives from Lancashire were sent to Parliament centuries ago.

Where is it celebrated?

It is celebrated In towns and villages throughout the county of Lancashire.

When was the first Lancashire Day?

The first Lancashire Day was held in 1996.

Who organises it?

The Friends of Real Lancashire – you can read more about them here.

What is Real Lancashire?

When Lancashire was established in 1183, it bordered Cumberland, Westmorland, Yorkshire, and Cheshire.

By “Real Lancashire” the group means the historic county, as it was before 1974 when local government reorganisation hived off large chunks to form Merseyside and Greater Manchester, as well as expanding into Cumbria.

However, Lancashire's physical boundaries have not actually changed since the middle ages.

What happens on Lancashire Day?

Many towns and villages organise celebrations to mark the day, including serving traditional Lancastrian dishes sourced from local produces, such as Lancashire hot pot and afternoon tea.

Some authorities, including Preston, are flying the Lancashire flag throughout the day at the Town Hall to mark the occasion.

The Friends of Real Lancashire traditionally hold a three course Lancashire meal followed by the Loyal Toast, poems and a Lancashire quiz.

What is the Loyal Toast?

It reads – ‘To the people of the city and county palatine of Lancaster – Greetings!

‘Know ye that this day, November 27th in the year of our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty Two, the 1st year of the reign of His Majesty King Charles III, Duke of Lancaster, is Lancashire Day

‘Know ye also, and rejoice, that by virtue of His Majesty's County Palatine of Lancaster, the citizens of the Hundreds of Lonsdale, North and South of the Sands, Amounderness, Leyland, Blackburn, Salford and West Derby are forever entitled to style themselves Lancastrians.

‘Throughout the County Palatine, from the Furness Fells to the River Mersey, from the Irish Sea to the Pennines, this day shall ever mark the people's pleasure in that excellent distinction - true Lancastrians, proud of the Red Rose and loyal to our Sovereign Duke.

‘God bless Lancashire and God save the King, Duke of Lancaster.’

Who says it?

It will be delivered by town criers in towns and villages across Lancashire including Garstang, Great Eccleston, Clitheroe, Ormskirk, Fylde, Blackpool, Poulton-le-Fylde, Blackburn and Accrington.

What’s been said?

A spokesperson from the Friends of Real Lancashire, said: “We want to encourage Lancashire folk to celebrate our wonderful county - whether it’s having a drink with friends, holding a Lancashire quiz or a charity event, or even visiting somewhere in Lancashire you’ve never been before.”

How can I get involved?

As an act of unity, and no matter where you are in the world, Lancastrians are asked to raise their glasses at 9pm on November 27 to join other Lancastrians in celebrating Lancashire Day with the toast, unique to Lancashire: The King, Duke of Lancaster.

Lancashire residents are also encouraged to shop local to support traders in the county.