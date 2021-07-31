Lancashire children's hospice invites public into its gardens, with help of a celebrity guest

The garden at Derian House Children’s Hospice will be opened on Sunday, August 8, and there will be plenty of fun in store for garden enthusiasts and families alike.

The hospice, in Mawdesley, near Chorley, is taking part in the National Garden Scheme, giving members of the public a rare opportunity to visit its colourful and fun outdoor spaces.

The garden’s impressive new greenhouse will also be officially opened at the event with a special surprise video appearance from a celebrity gardener, which will be revealed on the day.

The seaside garden at Derian House Children’s Hospice. The gardens at the hospice will be open in August as part of the National Gardens Scheme

The day will include a scavenger hunt for families, and there will also be a plant sale raising money for the hospice and homemade cakes to enjoy.

David Robinson, chief executive of Derian House said: “We are delighted to be opening our gardens for the second time this year. Since our last opening we have seen the completion of our greenhouse and also our outdoor counselling pod.”

Distinct areas include the Smile Park which has an inclusive playground, the Memorial Garden which offers a quiet place for reflection, and the Seaside Garden with ornamental grasses and a ship.

Gareth Elliot, gardener at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “Our summer planting is in full bloom and we’re really excited to welcome visitors to our gardens. We hope they will enjoy exploring the different areas as well as finding out more about the hospice.”

The gardens will be open from 9am until 5pm, costing £3 for adults and free for children. Book your tickets at www.ngs.co.uk and support your local children’s hospice.