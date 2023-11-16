Lace up your running shoes for the St Catherine’s Santa Dash!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Everyone is invited to join in the festive family fun-run on December 10, with the charity striving to make this year’s event the biggest and best yet!
Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We’re already seeing a really great response to our Santa Dash with almost 300 people registered. It’s going from strength to strength, and there’s still time for people to sign up.
“It’s two laps around the docks and people can run, jog, or walk, so it’s suitable for everyone – prams, wheelchairs, scooters and four-legged friends included!
“It’s a really great way to get the whole community together to do something festive and feel-good in the run-up to Christmas, with money raised helping to fund our compassionate care at this special time of year.
“More than 300 Santas dashed for St Catherine’s last year and we’re hoping to smash that target for 2023!”
She added: “It’s £15 for adults and £10 for children, which includes a Santa suit, medal, and a tasty treat at the finish line. There will be plenty going on to keep all the family entertained before and after the event at the Ribble Pilot pub as well.”
Everyone is invited to the docks (postcode PR2 2YN) from 10am on the day, with the run starting at 10.30am. To register, visit www.stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 629171.