Lace up your running shoes for the St Catherine’s Santa Dash!

Hundreds of supporters will take to Preston Docks this December for the St Catherine’s Santa Dash.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everyone is invited to join in the festive family fun-run on December 10, with the charity striving to make this year’s event the biggest and best yet!

Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We’re already seeing a really great response to our Santa Dash with almost 300 people registered. It’s going from strength to strength, and there’s still time for people to sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s two laps around the docks and people can run, jog, or walk, so it’s suitable for everyone – prams, wheelchairs, scooters and four-legged friends included!

Most Popular

All the family is invited to take part in the St Catherine's Santa Dash at Preston Docks

“It’s a really great way to get the whole community together to do something festive and feel-good in the run-up to Christmas, with money raised helping to fund our compassionate care at this special time of year.

“More than 300 Santas dashed for St Catherine’s last year and we’re hoping to smash that target for 2023!”

She added: “It’s £15 for adults and £10 for children, which includes a Santa suit, medal, and a tasty treat at the finish line. There will be plenty going on to keep all the family entertained before and after the event at the Ribble Pilot pub as well.”