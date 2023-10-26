Kick off bonfire weekend with free treats from Redrow
The team is celebrating the start of bonfire weekend and is inviting the public to come and join them for some free delights!
The events will be held at The Grange at Yew Tree Park in Burscough on Friday, November 3 and Worden Gardens in Leyland on Saturday, November 4.
Guests will be able to take a tour around the development’s show homes, as well as enjoy hot chocolate, s’mores and cupcakes. There will also be some sweet treats for smaller guests to take away!
“We are inviting the public to come and join us for some ‘bonfire night’ themed treats in Burscough and Leyland this year,” said Sian Pitt, sales director at Redrow Lancashire.
“Our team will also be on hand to talk about this development and our homes for those who want to find out more.”
The free events, which is open to residents and surrounding communities, will be held from 3pm – 5.30pm.
The Grange at Yew Tree Park, located on Chancel Way, offers a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from the housebuilder’s award-winning Heritage Collection.
For further information on the Grange at Yew Tree Park contact the sales team on 01704 740635 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-grange-at-yew-tree-park-burscough
Worden Gardens will eventually feature more than 200 homes from the housebuilder’s award-winning Heritage Collection, with a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties.
To find out more about homes at Worden Gardens call 01257 581698, or visit www.redrow.co.uk/wordengardens