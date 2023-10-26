News you can trust since 1886
Kick off bonfire weekend with free treats from Redrow

Hot chocolate, s’mores and cupcakes will be on offer at two of Redrow’s Lancashire’s developments this bonfire weekend.
By Natalie TomlinsonContributor
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
The team is celebrating the start of bonfire weekend and is inviting the public to come and join them for some free delights!

The events will be held at The Grange at Yew Tree Park in Burscough on Friday, November 3 and Worden Gardens in Leyland on Saturday, November 4.

Guests will be able to take a tour around the development’s show homes, as well as enjoy hot chocolate, s’mores and cupcakes. There will also be some sweet treats for smaller guests to take away!

Pick up some free bonfire themed treats in Burscough and Leyland. Photos: RedrowPick up some free bonfire themed treats in Burscough and Leyland. Photos: Redrow
Pick up some free bonfire themed treats in Burscough and Leyland. Photos: Redrow
    “We are inviting the public to come and join us for some ‘bonfire night’ themed treats in Burscough and Leyland this year,” said Sian Pitt, sales director at Redrow Lancashire.

    “Our team will also be on hand to talk about this development and our homes for those who want to find out more.”

    The free events, which is open to residents and surrounding communities, will be held from 3pm – 5.30pm.

    The Grange at Yew Tree Park, located on Chancel Way, offers a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from the housebuilder’s award-winning Heritage Collection.

    A representative image of Redrow homes, similar to those being built at The Grange at Yew Tree ParkA representative image of Redrow homes, similar to those being built at The Grange at Yew Tree Park
    A representative image of Redrow homes, similar to those being built at The Grange at Yew Tree Park

    For further information on the Grange at Yew Tree Park contact the sales team on 01704 740635 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-grange-at-yew-tree-park-burscough

    Worden Gardens will eventually feature more than 200 homes from the housebuilder’s award-winning Heritage Collection, with a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties.

    To find out more about homes at Worden Gardens call 01257 581698, or visit www.redrow.co.uk/wordengardens

