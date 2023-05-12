Join the Morecambe Cross Bay Walk and raise funds for Rainbow Hub children's charity - it’s a once in a lifetime experience you will never forget

The picturesque walk usually takes around 3 to 4 hours and covers between 6 - 9 miles as it must work around movement of the sand and the tides. It will start at 11am from Arnside Promenade finishing at Grange –over-Sands. As it involves negotiating gullies participants can expect to get wet up to their knees!

The walk is suitable for adults, children (8 – 16 years) and dogs who can walk the distance. Babies who can be carried in a baby carrier for the duration of the event are permitted free of charge.Official guide, Michael Wilson is a local fisherman, (as were his ancestors) with considerable knowledge and expertise. He helped Cedric Robinson, the Queen’s Guide to the Sands, and took over from him when he retired in 2019 after 57 years.The cost of the walk is £15 per person and £1 per dogAnyone who would like to join the Rainbow Hub group for an unforgettable experience and help raise funds can enter online https://www.rainbowhub.org/event/crossbaywalk/or contact Emma Parish on 01704 823276 option 4 or email: [email protected]