A winter food festival brought plenty of festive cheer to families in Preston this weekend.

The festivities were hosted by Intact Centre and its volunteers who put on a fantastic day of food and fun at its base in Whitby Avenue, Ingol on Saturday (December 2).

It was a heartwarming day of homemade food, cakes, treats and fun for all the family. Children even got to meet the man himself, Santa, in his cosy, garden grotto, who handed out free gifts to excited children.

A fun, festive day for families – and absolutely free – bringing the community together and spreading cheer. It was the true meaning of Christmas spirit!

These were some of the scenes which put a big smile on our face...

