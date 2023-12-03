News you can trust since 1886
Intact Preston spreads Christmas cheer at its Winter Family Food Festival

A winter food festival brought plenty of festive cheer to families in Preston this weekend.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT

The festivities were hosted by Intact Centre and its volunteers who put on a fantastic day of food and fun at its base in Whitby Avenue, Ingol on Saturday (December 2).

It was a heartwarming day of homemade food, cakes, treats and fun for all the family. Children even got to meet the man himself, Santa, in his cosy, garden grotto, who handed out free gifts to excited children.

A fun, festive day for families – and absolutely free – bringing the community together and spreading cheer. It was the true meaning of Christmas spirit!

These were some of the scenes which put a big smile on our face...

Intact's Food Festival for the community struggling through winter and the cost of living crisis

1. Intact's Food Festival for the community struggling through winter and the cost of living crisis

Intact's Food Festival for the community struggling through winter and the cost of living crisis Photo: Neil Cross

There were lots of fun and free activies for children, including meeting Santa and Frosty the Snowman, a virtual reality tour of Dobcroft Nature Reserve, craft activities, face painting and cookie decorating

2. Intact's Family Winter Food Festival

There were lots of fun and free activies for children, including meeting Santa and Frosty the Snowman, a virtual reality tour of Dobcroft Nature Reserve, craft activities, face painting and cookie decorating Photo: Neil Cross

One of the amazing homemade craft stalls with soft toys and Christmas crochet designs. They will make perfect Christmas gifts.

3. Intact's Family Winter Food Festival

One of the amazing homemade craft stalls with soft toys and Christmas crochet designs. They will make perfect Christmas gifts. Photo: Neil Cross

Intact's Family Food Festival provided a fantastic day of food, fun, and festivities for the community and those struggling through winter and the cost of living crisis

4. Intact's Family Winter Food Festival

Intact's Family Food Festival provided a fantastic day of food, fun, and festivities for the community and those struggling through winter and the cost of living crisis Photo: Neil Cross

