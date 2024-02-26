India's Republic Day Celebrations at Gujarat Hindu Society

To celebrate India 's Republic Day the society organised the flag hoisting ceremony on the 26th January at 6:30pm. Over 100 people came together to salute the Indian Flag and pay tribute to all who fought for the freedom of India. President Ishwerbhai and Vice president Dashrathbhai addressed the gathering and praised the progress our current Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making and also the historic opening of Ram Lalla mandir in Ayodhya.

On Saturday 27th January 2023 a variety cultural show was organized to share our rich culture and engage our children in continuing the cultural legacy of India. Guests for the occasion were Mayor of Preston Councillor. Yakub Patel, Brigadier Peter Rafferty representing the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire and Andy Pratt, deputy police commissioner of Lancashire. Mayor Cllr.Yakub Patel and Brigadier Peter Rafferty both praised the society for sharing the rich Indian culture and also for organising such a diverse programme engaging young people and adults. Over 400 people came together to celebrate India's Republic Day.