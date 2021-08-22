The fantastic new Westway Sports Hub

IN PICTURES: The official opening of Chorley's fantastic new Westway Sports Hub

A brand new £2.7 million sports hub, including football pitches and athletics track has been opened in the heart of Chorley.

By Jon Peake and James Graves
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 1:34 pm

The Westway Sports Hub has been built between Westway and Chancery Road in Astley Village

The new sports centre has been supported by the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation, which provided a grant of £647,595.

Around 150 guests turned up to see Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP open the new centre.

Lee Boyer, head of Facilities for Lancashire FA, at the opening of the sports hub

Photo: Martin Bostock

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP and Mayor of Chorley Councillor Steve Holgate cut the ribbon to officially open the sports hub

Photo: Martin Bostock

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP and Mayor of Chorley Councillor Steve Holgate

Photo: Martin Bostock

Ready, steady ... go: Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP and Mayor of Chorley Councillor Steve Holgate on the running track

Photo: Martin Bostock

