Hundreds of scouts to take over Chorley area this weekend

The event is based at Bibby’s Farm Scout Campsite and Activity Centre, near Chorley where the Scouts will be camping for the weekend and taking part in one of three competition hikes on Saturday.

Starting in 2002, when just 13 teams took part, the event has grown considerably and this year will be the 21st event. Three hikes will be taking place at the same time, the longest of about 25km for Explorer Scouts, slightly less distance for the Scouts and the shortest at approximately 14km for Cubs, who will hike with an adult. Teams will navigate their way around their particular route, all of which are in and around the Anglezarke and surrounding moorland areas of the West Pennine Moors.

Each of the three routes are split into sections by checkpoints, where teams will carry out a challenge. The challenges may be skills or knowledge based or an activity to demonstrate teamwork or problem solving. It could be anything from traditional Scout activities like knots to less obvious ones like charades. Points are awarded for each challenge and these when added to the points already earned through the team’s route plotting and kit checks, will ultimately find the winners.

Safety of all involved is paramount and to support the 300+ young people taking part in the hikes there will also be around 70 adult volunteers filling a variety of roles from checkpoint staff, sweep teams, Raynet radio operators, mini bus drivers, hike control staff, Bibby’s Farm staff, to members of Bolton Mountain Rescue Team who will be carrying out the early morning kit checks and will also be able to assist later in the day if required, all helping to keep the event challenging but safe.