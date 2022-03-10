Here are the seven best barbers in Preston according to Google reviews

Then look no further – there’s a raft of fantastic barbers across the region, and these are the best in Preston, according to their customers.
They are all rated 5 out 5 from at least 20 Google reviews.
1. BARBA
Ormskirk Road, Preston. Rated 5 out of 5 from 41 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 561222
2. Davidson-Miller Hair and Barbering
Holme Slack Lane, Preston. Rated 5 out of 5 from 35 Google reviews. Telephone 07368 146409
3. B1468
Sandringham Road, Walton-le-Dale. Rated 5 out of 5 from 35 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 336975
4. ROK BARBERS
Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall. Rated 5 out of 5 from 27 Google reviews. Telephone 07966 368020
