Get a trim in Preston at one of these five-star rated barbers

Here are the seven best barbers in Preston according to Google reviews

Looking for a top-quality barbers to tidy your barnet up?

By Jon Peake
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th March 2022, 12:31 pm

Then look no further – there’s a raft of fantastic barbers across the region, and these are the best in Preston, according to their customers.

They are all rated 5 out 5 from at least 20 Google reviews.

Thanks for reading. Check out our subscription offers and packages here

1. BARBA

Ormskirk Road, Preston. Rated 5 out of 5 from 41 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 561222

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

2. Davidson-Miller Hair and Barbering

Holme Slack Lane, Preston. Rated 5 out of 5 from 35 Google reviews. Telephone 07368 146409

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

3. B1468

Sandringham Road, Walton-le-Dale. Rated 5 out of 5 from 35 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 336975

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

4. ROK BARBERS

Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall. Rated 5 out of 5 from 27 Google reviews. Telephone 07966 368020

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
GooglePreston
Next Page
Page 1 of 2