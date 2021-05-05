Here are five of the best pretty places to visit in Lancashire

4.

Rivington, near Chorley Rivington Pike is one of the best viewpoints in North West England. There are a number of ways to reach the summit but the route through Rivington Terraced Gardens on the western side is the most popular. United Utilities own much of the land around Rivington and are responsible for the Great House Information Centre. This is the perfect place to learn more about the history of the village and area. And also a good place to arm yourself with maps and guides to show your way around this beautiful place. The village of Rivington itself is of outstanding natural beauty and interest. And the numerous nature trails and walks within the area are a popular focal point for hikers and ramblers.