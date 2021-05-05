Here are five of the best pretty places to visit in Lancashire

NEXT WEEK: Lancashire recommends... Mini/crazy golf. Any suggestions? Email [email protected]
1.
Ribble Valley
The hidden gem that is Ribble Valley is luckily for us located in Lancashire.
With various picturesque villages and enchanting countryside the Ribble Valley is certainly worth a visit.
A significant part of Ribble Valley countryside is designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. From the River Ribble to the Bowland Fells, the area is the perfect destination for immersing oneself in the breathtaking scenery and engaging in outdoor activities.
Also known as the food capital of the North, the Ribble Valley offers an array of gastronomic experiences. This is what makes the area so unique.
2.
Beacon Fell, Goosnargh
The summit of Beacon Fell is almost 900 feet above sea level and it boasts spectacular views of the Forest of Bowland and Morecambe Bay. Beacon Fell is part of a large country park which spans over 271 acres of woodland, moorland, and farmland to explore. It is located in the parish of Goosnargh which is equally as pretty. The drive through the countryside to get there is an experience in itself.
Each time you visit you will find something new.
3.
Hest Bank, near Lancaster
Hest Bank is a small village within the parish of Slyne-with-Hest near Lancaster. It borders the salt flats of the extensive Morecambe Bay.
This seaside village has an attractive village centre with a number of local businesses and a good selection of local shops.
Hest Bank is a mix of old cottages and newer properties. They are all within easy reach of the bay which is known for its stunning sunsets.
4.
Rivington, near Chorley
Rivington Pike is one of the best viewpoints in North West England. There are a number of ways to reach the summit but the route through Rivington Terraced Gardens on the western side is the most popular.
United Utilities own much of the land around Rivington and are responsible for the Great House Information Centre. This is the perfect place to learn more about the history of the village and area. And also a good place to arm yourself with maps and guides to show your way around this beautiful place.
The village of Rivington itself is of outstanding natural beauty and interest.
And the numerous nature trails and walks within the area are a popular focal point for hikers and ramblers.