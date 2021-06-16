Here are five of the best cricket clubs in Lancashire

1.
Grimsargh Cricket Club, The Green, Whittingham Lane, Grimsargh
Grimsargh Cricket Club is an inclusive club, keen to recruit new players of all ages and experience. They field two Saturday league teams, a Sunday team and even a Wednesday team.
Visit https://grimsargh.play-cricket.com/
2.
Norcross Cricket Club, Anchorsholme Lane, Thornton-le-Cleveleys
Norcross Cricket Club play in the Moore & Smalley Palace Shield Cricket League.
They have three senior teams and a thriving junior section.
Players begin from aged five in the All Stars Cricket group (which is about fun and enjoyment of the game), the new exciting Dynamos group for those eight plus and then play competitive cricket at U10 and U14 age groups.
The three senior teams comprise of two Saturday teams - the first XI play in Division 2 and second XI play in Division 4. The Sunday Tigers play in the Sunday League Division 2.
Enquire at https://norcross.play-cricket.com/home
3.
Ormskirk Cricket Club, Brook Lane, Ormskirk
Ormskirk Cricket Club, founded in 1835, provides opportunities for young people between the ages of four and 18 to receive coaching and compete in the Liverpool, Southport & District/Merseyside Leagues.
On Friday evenings the club hosts a popular junior coaching night.
Ormskirk also operates three senior teams (first XI, second XI and third XI) who all play in the ECB Premier Divisions in the Liverpool & District Cricket Competition.
New playing and social members are always welcome.
To find out more and to register your interest visit https://www.ormskirkcc.co.uk/
4.
Walton-le-Dale Cricket Club, Queen Victoria Recreation Ground, Higher Walton Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston
Walton-le-Dale is an amateur cricket club who play in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield. Training takes place on Tuesday nights during the season and everyone is welcome to go along and take part.
For more information visit http://www.wldcc.co.uk/ or email [email protected]