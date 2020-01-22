Harris Museum event asks: Is Preston a safe and welcoming place?

Have your say

People's experiences of living in Preston will be the subject of discussion at an event in the Harris Museum tonight. (Wednesday)

The event, to mark Holocaust Memorial day, will ask how real-life experiences compare to statistics and ask whether Preston is a safe and welcoming place.

It will be chaired by the cabinet member for Communities and Social Justice Coun Nweeda Khan, and feature panellists from University of Central Lancashire, Racial Equality Council, Disability North West, Faith Covenant and Preston City Council.

Refreshments and food will be available.

It starts at 5.30pm tonight.