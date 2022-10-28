What is going on at Hoghton Tower?

Youngsters are being encouraged to embrace their imaginations and channel their inner wizards in a brand-new immersive storytelling adventure, which began on Wednesday October 26) and ends Sunday, October 30.

Hoghton’s faculty of magical professors will be teaching how to cast spells, brew exploding potions and practice broomstick racing in a series of spellbinding lessons full of mystery, magic and mischief.

Professor Percy and Professor Oswald with Olivia at Hoghton Tower's Halloween School of Witchcraft & Wizardry

Suitable for children aged 6-10 years old, fancy dress is strongly recommended, although students are also advised to wear warm clothing and flat footwear as some of the lessons may involve venturing into the tower’s underground passages.

The tearoom will also be open from 10am – 3pm for those with pre-booked tickets for the magical workshops, and children’s lunch packages (£5.50) can also be pre-booked. There will be sandwiches, cakes and drinks available for adults to purchase. Hoghton does advise that those attending a session beginning at either 1.30pm or 3pm will need to eat prior to their session as the tearoom will be closed at the end of the session.

How much is it and how do I book?

Hoghton Tower’s School of Witchcraft & Wizardry is open for 'students' October 26-30.

Tickets cost £12 for children and £5 for an accompanying adult. Online pre-booking is essential and all students must be accompanied by a ticket-holding adult at all times.

For more information and to pre-book online go to www.hoghtontower.co.uk.

What is Hoghton Tower?

Steeped in history and commanding breath-taking views across the county, Hoghton Tower is a spectacular 16th-century fortified manor-house in Chorley.

Situated 650ft above sea level and approached by a steep, nearly mile-long straight drive, the Grade I listed building, is the ancestral home of the de Hoghton family, who still live on the estate.