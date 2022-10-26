Whalley Spooktacular will be full of activities including pumpkin decorating, a monster mash-up dance contest, and a ghost tour. Located at the Swan Pub car park on October 29th and 30th from 10am to 4pm each day.

The event features over 50 local makers, creators and start-ups, plus hands-on workshops and DJ’s spinning vinyl. Plus there will be food trucks to keep you fed all day long.

The village will be decorated for the occasion with spooky displays for all ages to enjoy, such as a selection of pumpkins scattered around the venue, lanterns hung from trees and ghoulish statues placed around the village centre.

Free car parking is available in Whalley, local buses arrive from Preston, Skipton and Blackburn. There are direct trains from Manchester. The event is free to enter and open to the public.

And if you're looking for a night of fright, make sure to join the ghost walk by Simon Entwistle - departing at 4pm on Sunday from the Swan Pub.