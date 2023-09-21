GMYN urges Greater Manchester businesses to support region’s young people with new campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The campaign launched at the start of the week, September 18, and runs until October 27 on over 90 screens in the heart of Manchester, including digital billboards on Princess Parkway and Hyde Road as well as city centre Community Information Panel (CIP) screens.

It calls for more businesses to step up and support Greater Manchester’s young people with this campaign being co-designed by young people who are supported by GMYN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity supports young people aged 10-25 from across Greater Manchester by offering innovative and exciting opportunities that build vital skills and improves their health and wellbeing. GMYN’s goal is that young people are safe, heard, and capable of great things, charities like this are vital to ensure young people are given every opportunity to succeed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the Community Information Panels in Manchester City Centre

Most Popular

The campaign has been made possible by the support of the JCDecaux Community Channel. Working in partnership with Manchester City Council, JCDecaux UK has been able to maximise the effectiveness of the campaign across their shared digital CIPs.

This is a unique opportunity that GMYN is hugely grateful for, as they seek to secure new business support from local companies and individuals looking to support a charity close to home.

The campaign was led by GMYN’s young people, who designed the campaign creative and decided on the wording to make sure it resonated with the support they have received and the difference the charity has made to their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A young person who took part in the campaign says: “Wherever you have come from, whatever walk of life you’ve come from, GMYN always makes you feel happy, safe, and listened too.”

To celebrate the brilliant work of the young people, GMYN is hosting an event for businesses and individuals to attend to see how they could support the charity on Thursday 2nd November from 8.30am at the Feel Good Club in Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

Alex Fairweather, Founder and CEO of GMYN, says: “We are so grateful for the support of the JCDecaux Community Channel. This really is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our charity and the young people we support.

“We need business support now more than ever and we are excited to see who will step up and help us!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Morton, Head of Development Partnerships at JCDecaux UK, says: “We are proud to be supporting this campaign using our digital assets in Manchester city centre to help raise awareness of GMYN and its mission to urge businesses to support young people in the region.

“The JCDecaux Community Channel creates real value through the power of the public screen and aims to amplify Out-of-Home’s role as a force for good in the community."

The Manchester-based charity has helped over 11,000 young people since it was founded in 2007 growing from a single volunteering project to a registered charity dedicated to supporting young people across Greater Manchester.