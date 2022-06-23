Girls Can bootcamp at More Music in Morecambe

Join Sarah Angel, IORA, Harriet North, and Rachel Parsons, More Music’s brilliant resident artists, for an inspirational series of weekends over the next year.

If you sign up to series 2 of the bootcamp weekends, you will be mentored by the inspiring professional team through the process of song-writing, collaboration, recording, mixing and mastering, releasing your music and performance.

July’s boot camp, running on Saturday July 16 and Sunday July 17 will focus on advanced song-writing techniques, offering participants the opportunity to nurture and develop their musical, technical and professional practice.

Girls Can Artist Bootcamp in July at More Music in Morecambe.

For young women aged 14 -19. Girls Can Artist Bootcamps are free. Food and refreshments will be included. Travel bursaries are available.

To find out more and/or to book your place, please email [email protected]