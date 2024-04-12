Get a helping hand to move in Blackburn with informative event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday 20th April, Kingswood Homes will welcome prospective home buyers to an Assisted Move event at Green Hills Farmstead in Blackburn.

Andrea Fortune, land and planning director at Kingswood Homes, said: “When it comes to moving home becoming involved in a property chain isn’t unusual, but it can be a worrying time for buyers. Here at Kingswood Homes, we have a solution to this problem with our Assisted Move scheme. Potential buyers can find out more about this scheme from our knowledgeable team during our event.”

The scheme makes moving house as smooth as possible, even with a home to sell first. Kingswood Homes organise an independent valuation of the current home, arrange high-quality photography and once a sale price is agreed, they instruct a trusted partner to market the home for sale. Kingswood Homes also contribute to the cost of the estate agent’s fee.

Kingswood Homes at Green Hills, Blackburn

From 11am-3pm a team of experts from Kingswood Homes and part exchange and assisted sale specialists, New Homes Solutions, will be on hand to answer any questions on Assisted Move.

Prosecco, drinks and snacks will also be provided.

Kingswood Homes has just released a new phase of homes at its Farmstead Collection at Green Hills including a Farmhouse 3. Priced from £275,995 this three-bedroom detached home has a spacious kitchen, dining and living area at the back of the property with French doors opening into the garden, plus a separate dual-aspect lounge at the front. There is also a handy downstairs cloakroom.

Upstairs in this home, customers can use Kingswood’s innovative Shape Your Home concept to design the layout around their needs.

As a three-bedroom format, the main bedroom and ensuite, can either be at the front or back of the home. This property can also be transformed into a two-bedroom property, if fewer but larger bedrooms are more suitable.

The second and third bedrooms share a family bathroom.

Andrea added: “Kingswood Homes is the only housebuilder to let customers choose from a range of flexible layouts and it’s something we’re very proud to offer.”