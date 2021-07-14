Galloway’s to take over the Beer and Banger Festival in Walmer Bridge

Galloway’s will be taking over the popular Walmer Bridge Beer and Banger Festival, as it returns this year, taking place from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29.

The festival, located in Walmer Bridge Village Hall, had previously been organised by the Rotary Club of South Ribble. However, the club’s volunteers announced the much loved 2019

event would be their last, as they did not have the resources to continue.

The Galloway’s team gets ready for the Beer and Banger Festival

But now Galloway’s has agreed to take over the festival as a way of bringing the community together following a year of cancelled fundraising events.

Charlotte Carnell, events fundraiser at Galloway’s, which supports people with sight loss across Lancashire and Sefton, said: “We are so excited about hosting our first Beer and Banger

Festival in Walmer Bridge.

“After months of being in lockdown and being separated from friends and family, this is a great opportunity for people to get together safely and support their local community. The festival

is suitable for the whole family and promises to be a good afternoon or evening out.

“Safety is of course of paramount importance to us and we will be adhering to the Government’s guidelines at the time of the event.

“Please join us for some beer and bangers and help us raise much needed funds to support people with sight loss.”

The festival is sponsored by The Fox Group, consisting of Fox Brothers, Hurt Plant Hire and CMP Plant Hire, with all companies specialising in haulage, aggregates, earthworks, plant hire

and waste solutions.

Caroline Hurt, spokesman for The Fox Group, said: “Galloway’s is such a fantastic charity and we are so proud to sponsor its Beer and Banger Festival in Walmer Bridge this year.

“It will be a really enjoyable community event and it is a great opportunity for people to get together and have some fun, all whilst supporting a really good cause.

“You really don’t want to miss out, so please buy a wrist band before they all sell out!”

Tony Stevens, President of South Ribble Rotary Club, said: “South Ribble Rotary Club started the event in 2015 and its success exceeded our wildest dreams, raising significant amounts

for local charities. Sadly, after five years of very hard work, we had to accept our limited resources were stretched to their limit, and despite huge support from various organisations, we

could no longer sustain our involvement beyond 2019.

“So we are thrilled Galloway’s has now seized the opportunity and we are pleased the festival will help to support its valuable work in the community.

“Galloway’s can call on our advice and support as it starts preparations for this year’s festival and we are confident the team will build on the success of this very popular event.”

Wristbands for the Galloway’s Beer and Banger Festival in Walmer Bridge are £7.50 for the whole weekend, which includes entrance to event, programme and commemorative glass.

There will be more than 40 ales, as well as a large selection of lagers, ciders, gins, and wine. The festival will also include live entertainment from bands and performers.

To get your wristbands, visit www.galloways.org.uk/events or call (01772) 744148. If any business would like to find out about advertising and sponsorship opportunities at the event, or for

any other information, email Charlotte at [email protected]