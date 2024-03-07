Fylde seniors get creative with £3,000 boost for performing arts pilot programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire-based TramShed Theatre Company is an inclusive theatre company and charity, offering performing arts workshops, performances, training and events within Lancashire. The donated funds enabled the launch of a new pilot project - 'Silver Shed' - which promised to shine a spotlight on over 60s in Fylde.

Participants benefitted from performing arts, confidence building and creative sign language workshops. The course concluded with a special Afternoon Tea event at The Old Electric Theatre in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of the pilot, TramShed hopes the show will go on for project ‘Silver Shed’ with more workshops planned for over 60s across Fylde, Blackpool and Wyre.

Most Popular

Zac Hackett (centre) welcomes Marsden Building Society’s Ann Baxter and Sue Tomlinson to TramShed

Philippa Farebrother, Head of Retail at Marsden Building Society, said: “Our local community is extremely important to us and we’re always looking for ways to help enhance the lives of the customers who walk through our branch doors. We truly believe that the arts have the power to bring people together, and we’re thrilled to support this project that’s provided a unique and enriching experience for over 60s in our area.”

Zac Hackett, Artistic Director at TramShed, added: “TramShed were delighted to be awarded funding from the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation. It’s so important to reach out to all members of our community, especially those who often find themselves isolated from society. The work that takes place at TramShed is incredibly unique to the local area given its accessibility, and to explore this new pilot programme was a brilliant opportunity. We hope to stage more workshops and events for the over 60s throughout the next year.”

Marsden Building Society has awarded eleven grants so far through its Charitable Foundation, totalling just over £30,000. The funds are managed by the Community Foundation for Lancashire, which works closely with organisations to help ensure their charitable donations have the greatest impact where they’re most needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad