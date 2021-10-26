Fylde coast hounds get ready to paw-ty for Halloween bash
Lytham cafe host their first dog party since before the pandemic
Creepy cockapoos and ghoulish golden retrievers will unite for a Halloween party for dogs.
Bijou of Lytham are hosting the event on Wednesday October 27 between 4 - 5pm. The bistro on Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes had previously built a loyal furry fanbase through regular pawties, until the pandemic shut them down. The last one was a Christmas jumper event in December 2019.
Christina Herbert, who runs the cafe with mum, Christine, said: “We're simply doing it for some Halloween fun and because I'm crackers! Dress up is optional. It'll be around an hour, perfect socialising for the dogs!”
The family run business won an award for best dog friendly place to eat in the UK in the DogFriendly Awards 2020, and are nominated again for 2021.
Expect a fun party atmosphere with goody bags, costumes and dog-friendly cakes provided by The Barking Bakery.