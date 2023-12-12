Fulwood youth group powers up play with help from Redrow

A Fulwood youth group has been given funding towards a new gaming console and games.

Escape and Youth Group applied for a share of Redrow’s Fulwood Community Fund, launched to mark the next phase of Redrow’s Tabley Green development in the town.

A donation of £500 from the community fund has helped to purchase a new game station and games for the group who meet at Fulwood Methodist Church every Friday evening.

“We needed to renew our equipment and get extra bits in from our wish list, so we are very grateful to the team at Redrow for this funding,” said Darren Arnold, group leader at Escape and Youth Group.

Redrow’s Paul Fishwick , group leader Darren Arnold, Lucy and Daniel. Photo: Dominic Holden

“Our youth group is open to all youngsters every Friday, from 6.30pm to 8pm, for school year’s three to six, and from 8pm to 9.30pm for school year seven and up. Entry is £1.50.”

Sian Pitt, sales director at Redrow Lancashire, said: “Our community funds were launched to help the groups who work within our communities and what a greater way to do that than supporting a group providing activities for youngsters.

“Its great to see the consoles are already being put to good use and I hope they are enjoyed for years to come.”

Redrow’s voluntary gifts to the community, like the £3,000 fund in Fulwood, are over and above the statutory investment linked to the Tabley Green development, which includes contributions to community infrastructure of more than £2 million.

Tabley Green is just four miles from the centre of Preston, while also enjoying a supermarket, Post Office and other essentials closer to home. It has easy access to major road and rail networks, as well as the great outdoors, with Brockholes Nature Reserve just over 10 minutes away.