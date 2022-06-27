Try your hand at archery - a great activity for stags and hens

From archery to quad-biking - here are 13 activities for stags and hens to try in Lancashire ahead of their wedding day

When it comes to your stag or hen do, there’s more to it these days than just going out on the lash!

By Jon Peake
Monday, 27th June 2022, 5:04 pm
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 5:16 pm

There are loads of activities you can try with your mates … and then you can go out on the lash (unless your don’t drink, of course)!

From archery to quad-biking and everything in between, we’ve picked some of the best things to do in Lancashire ahead of your big day.

1. Archery

Try Archery Wars in Bamber Bridge. Telephone 01772 439013

2. Clay pigeon shooting

Try Blackpool Sporting Clays for some shooting action. Telephone 07730 409415

3. Visit an Escape Room

There's a fair few Escape Rooms in the region, try Clue HQ on the Promenade, Blackpool. Telephone 01253 620056

4. Go Go-Karting

Formulakart in Blackpool is one of the best around for a scoot round. Telephone 07977 736207

