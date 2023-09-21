News you can trust since 1886
Free events: multiple sclerosis information sessions in Lancaster and Morecambe

The MS Society invites anyone affected by multiple sclerosis (MS) in Lancaster, Morecambe and the Bay area to join them at the information events on Thursday October 18 in Lancaster 2023 or in Morecambe on Thursday October 25.
By Paul Smithson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:24 BST
At these free events people will learn about and hear about what services and support are available cross the area and how to access it as well, as well as information on national MS support services. There will also be the opportunity meet local stakeholders and providers. We also be looking to find out what gaps in services people feel there are in the area.

Over 630 people live with MS across the Bay area. MS damages nerves in your body and makes it harder to do everyday things, like walk, talk, eat and think.

At the events refreshments will be provided free of charge. The venues are ground floor and fully accessible. LancasterWednesday October 18At The Storey,Meeting House Lane,Lancaster, LA1 1TH4 – 6.30pm

MorecambeWednesday October 25Trimpell Sports andSocial Club, Out Moss Ln,Morecambe LA4 4UP1 - 3.30pm

