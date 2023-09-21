Free events: multiple sclerosis information sessions in Lancaster and Morecambe
and live on Freeview channel 276
At these free events people will learn about and hear about what services and support are available cross the area and how to access it as well, as well as information on national MS support services. There will also be the opportunity meet local stakeholders and providers. We also be looking to find out what gaps in services people feel there are in the area.
Over 630 people live with MS across the Bay area. MS damages nerves in your body and makes it harder to do everyday things, like walk, talk, eat and think.
At the events refreshments will be provided free of charge. The venues are ground floor and fully accessible. LancasterWednesday October 18At The Storey,Meeting House Lane,Lancaster, LA1 1TH4 – 6.30pm
MorecambeWednesday October 25Trimpell Sports andSocial Club, Out Moss Ln,Morecambe LA4 4UP1 - 3.30pm