The Flying Scotsman will also be joined by the Tornado - another of the most famous steam locomotives in the world which was built from scratch by a team of volunteers in 2008.

The two railway giants, one new and the other nearing 100 years old, have never worked together on Britain's national rail network before until now.

In October 2021, they will come together to haul four special trains over the beautiful Settle and Carlisle Railway.

Rail buffs are in for a chance of getting a close-up view of the Flying Scotsman in Preston

Here's when you can see the two railway giants pass through and Preston:

The Tornado and Flying Scotsman will travel through the West Coast Main Line Stations on Wednesday, October 20.

They are set to arrive in Preston at 10:51am before setting off towards Blackburn and Clitheroe.

After taking water at Hellifield, the steam trains will pass through Settle Junction and set off to the Ribblehead Viaduct before continuing onto the Settle and Carlisle Railway.

After passing off the viaduct, the trains will go onto the long Blea Moor Tunnel before starting a gentle climb to Ais Gill summit.

From there, passengers will go down to Carlisle with views of isolated farms, villages and countryside.

At the border of Carlisle passengers will have time to explore the city before being led by the Flying Scotsman through the Eden Valley, Appleby and up to the Ais Gill summit.

It will again go downhill before passing Settle Junction and stopping at Hellifield, before taking the return route outward via Clitheroe and Blackburn to Preston.

It is set to return to Preston at 9:07pm before the Flying Scotsman begins down to Tamworth and other joining stations.

A similar journey will take place on Thursday, October 21, with the Flying Scotsman and Tornado arriving in Preston at 10.51am and returning at 8.46pm.

The history of the Flying Scotsman

The Flying Scotsman was built in 1923 by the LNER to haul express passenger services between London and Edinburgh.

It was the first locomotive to officially travel at 100 miles per hour.

In 2004, it was bought by the National Railway Museum from private owner Alan Pegler, who saved it from the scrapheap in the 60s.

The locomotive returned to the tracks in 2016.

