News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

First Look: Preston Grasshoppers unveils bespoke hopfest gin glasses

Preston Grasshoppers has revealed Preston-based photocopier leasing company Evolve Document Solutions as this year’s HopFest gin glass sponsor.
By Richard GlynnContributor
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST- 2 min read
Preston Grasshoppers and Evolve Document Solutions staff toast the new HopFest gin glasses Preston Grasshoppers and Evolve Document Solutions staff toast the new HopFest gin glasses
Preston Grasshoppers and Evolve Document Solutions staff toast the new HopFest gin glasses

To celebrate the sponsorship, Evolve Document Solutions staff took the new glasses for a test drive sampling a range of gins at Preston Grasshoppers in preparation for the upcoming Hopfest.

Hoppers’ beer and music event, “Hopfest”, is back on July 7 and 8, 2023, after a four-year break because of Covid. The event will feature a wide range of cask ales, ciders and craft lagers, and a Gin and Prosecco tent, all accompanied by live music, entertainment and food.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Evolve Document Solutions' will see the company’s name carried on all the gin glasses used at the event.

Evolve Document Solutions staff take the new gin glasses for a test driveEvolve Document Solutions staff take the new gin glasses for a test drive
Evolve Document Solutions staff take the new gin glasses for a test drive
Most Popular

    Daniel Maddox, the owner of Evolve Document Solutions, said: "We are known for the way our friendly service rigorously tests and audits our client's document processes to help efficiency. So inviting our staff to carry out an informal test of the new glasses seemed a natural option for us! So far, we’ve been very impressed with all the gins we tasted in the new glasses.”

    The shape of the sponsored copa or goblet - as it is called - will allow festival goers to capture the nose of the gin as it accentuates the botanicals. The long stem stops the warmth of people’s hands from spreading to the glass. The copa also traps vapour to give a good nose and improve flavour. Better still, it allows space for lots of ice and garnish. The higher the volume of ice, the colder the drink and the less dilution.

    Neil Ashton, chairman of Preston Grasshoppers, said: "It’s great to see Hopfest back this year. I know hundreds have been looking forward to it. The new glasses look great, don’t they?! We are especially grateful to many local businesses like Evolve Document Solutions for their support. The income generated by the sponsorship of events such as Hopfest is crucial to Hoppers continuing to provide first-class facilities and sporting opportunities for communities across Preston."

    Related topics:PrestonGin