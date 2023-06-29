First Look: Preston Grasshoppers unveils bespoke hopfest gin glasses

Preston Grasshoppers and Evolve Document Solutions staff toast the new HopFest gin glasses

To celebrate the sponsorship, Evolve Document Solutions staff took the new glasses for a test drive sampling a range of gins at Preston Grasshoppers in preparation for the upcoming Hopfest.

Hoppers’ beer and music event, “Hopfest”, is back on July 7 and 8, 2023, after a four-year break because of Covid. The event will feature a wide range of cask ales, ciders and craft lagers, and a Gin and Prosecco tent, all accompanied by live music, entertainment and food.

Evolve Document Solutions' will see the company’s name carried on all the gin glasses used at the event.

Daniel Maddox, the owner of Evolve Document Solutions, said: "We are known for the way our friendly service rigorously tests and audits our client's document processes to help efficiency. So inviting our staff to carry out an informal test of the new glasses seemed a natural option for us! So far, we’ve been very impressed with all the gins we tasted in the new glasses.”

The shape of the sponsored copa or goblet - as it is called - will allow festival goers to capture the nose of the gin as it accentuates the botanicals. The long stem stops the warmth of people’s hands from spreading to the glass. The copa also traps vapour to give a good nose and improve flavour. Better still, it allows space for lots of ice and garnish. The higher the volume of ice, the colder the drink and the less dilution.